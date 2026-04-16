Fort Wayne Receives $944K Grant for Base Readiness

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) The City of Fort Wayne has accepted a federal grant aimed at supporting infrastructure tied to operations at a local military installation.

City officials say the $944,932 award will be used to plan improvements in water, wastewater, and transportation systems connected to the 122nd Fighter Wing at Baer Field Air National Guard Base, according to the Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation.

The funding is part of the federal Installation Readiness Program, which provides assistance to communities working to maintain infrastructure that supports military missions.

Officials say the planning effort will focus on improving reliability of water and wastewater services, enhancing system oversight, and addressing transportation concerns. Proposed projects include designing a new turn lane along Ferguson Road to improve traffic flow and evaluating potential railroad realignment options to reduce encroachment concerns.

“Plans resulting from this grant will provide opportunities for reliability and safety improvements for both the base and the surrounding community,” said a representative of the 122nd Fighter Wing.

Local officials say the effort is intended to ensure long-term operational readiness for the unit while also addressing infrastructure needs that impact the surrounding area.

The planning process is expected to guide future development and infrastructure upgrades tied to both military operations and community growth.