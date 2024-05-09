May 9, 2024
Michigan child predator arrested in Bluffton

by Network Indiana0

BLUFFTON, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — He thought he was messaging a young teenage girl, but it was actually what police are calling a decoy.

Sam Waxman made a two-hour drive to Bluffton from Michigan to meet up with a 13-year-old girl at a hotel last week.

He’d been messaging the girl on line.

As it turned out, the girl was actually someone with Predator Catchers Incorporated.

They tipped Bluffton police off with the evidence and they arrested Waxman outside a Walmart where he had Viagra and had a hotel key card.

Court docs say Waxman admitted to planning to record himself having sex with the girl.

