July 27, 2023
Person found dead Tuesday ruled homicide, two arrested

by Ian Randall0

FORT WAYNE. Ind. (WOWO) – Two people have been arrested on murder charges after a body was found Tuesday morning in Fort Wayne.

Police initially responded shortly after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday to the 4200 block of Lower Huntington Road after a passing motorist reported a vehicle on the side of the road that appeared to have been in a crash. The driver was found unconscious and not breathing and later pronounced deceased.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office identified the driver as Dennis Dwayne Starr, 40, from Fort Wayne. His cause of death was determined to be a gunshot would to the chest and his manner of death a homicide.

Fort Wayne police arrested two people Wednesday morning in connection to the incident. After a high risk traffic stop at Lower Huntington Road and Kruge Drive police arrested 50-year-old Samuel Evans III and 25-year-old Lexus Evans. Both are being charged with murder.

 

