July 29, 2025
Sports

MLB Hall of Famer, Ryne ‘Ryno’ Sandberg, Passes Away At Age 65

by Josh Williams0

CHICAGO (AP) — Ryne ‘Ryno’ Sandberg, a Hall of Fame second baseman who became one of baseball’s best all-around players while starring for the Chicago Cubs, has died.

He was 65. Sandberg announced in January 2024 that he had been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer.

He had chemotherapy and radiation treatments, and then said in August 2024 that he was cancer-free. But he posted on Instagram on Dec. 10 that his cancer had returned and spread to other organs.

Sandberg announced this month that he was still fighting, while “looking forward to making the most of every day with my loving family and friends.”

Related posts

Notre Dame Earns Trip to the Final Four in Womens Hoops

Jim Shovlin

Komets Win Two Over the Weekend

Jim Shovlin

USF Takes On St. Xavier Today In NAIA Tourney

Jim Shovlin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.