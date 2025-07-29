Fulton County Crash

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Two teenagers were killed in a car crash Sunday night.

Indiana State Police and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office arrived on State Road 114 near County Road 1600 East before 9:45 p.m.

Coleton Cahill from Claypool was driving a Jeep on State Road 114 eastbound, then the Jeep went off the road and crashed into a tree. Officers say Cahill and Joselynn Hensley from Rochester both died at the scene.

Officers said Monday drugs and alcohol are not believed to be involved, but speed is.