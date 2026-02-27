Mold, Medical Failures Alleged at Michigan Women’s Prison

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WOWO) — Michigan lawmakers from both parties are raising concerns about conditions at the Huron Valley Correctional Facility following the death of an inmate from a treatable infection.

During a House Oversight Committee hearing Tuesday morning, State Representative Laurie Pohutsky (D-Livonia) described seeing black spots in the shower seams during a February visit to the facility. She said the prison warden told her the spots were black paint on grout, not mold.

Pohutsky and other lawmakers cited documented maintenance failures, including a Michigan Department of Corrections report noting multiple air circulation devices in need of replacement. Critics argue poor ventilation and possible mold exposure may be contributing to health issues among inmates and staff.

The hearing comes months after 54-year-old Jennifer Jean Wallace died of sepsis from a Haemophilus infection while in state custody. It was later revealed she received the wrong medication and experienced delays in medical treatment. Her family has questioned whether untreated dental issues contributed to her death.

Former employee Laresha Thornton testified that she developed a chronic inflammatory condition she believes was linked to mold exposure at the prison. Inmate complaints about mold date back years, including a 2023 test that reportedly identified multiple species of black mold.

The Huron Valley facility houses approximately 1,800 women and is Michigan’s only prison for women. In recent years, lawsuits and state reports have documented allegations of unsafe living conditions, sexual abuse, invasive strip searches, and failures in medical care.

Bridge Michigan reports that House Oversight Committee Chair Jay DeBoyer said the state has a responsibility to ensure the well-being of individuals in its custody.

The Michigan Department of Corrections has not yet publicly responded to the latest allegations.