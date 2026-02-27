INDOT to Host Public Meeting on U.S. 33 Project in Goshen

GOSHEN, IND. (WOWO) The Indiana Department of Transportation will hold a public information meeting on proposed improvements to U.S. 33 in Goshen.

The project would span from County Road 31 to the Elkhart River Bridge and is designed to reduce traffic congestion, improve roadway safety and address stormwater drainage concerns in the corridor.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the meeting will take place Wednesday, March 4, at Goshen High School, located at 401 Lincolnway East. Doors open at 6 p.m., with a formal presentation beginning at 6:30 p.m. Project displays and team members will be available before and after the presentation to answer questions.

A virtual livestream option will also begin at 6:30 p.m. through Microsoft Teams. Registration is required. Project materials and a recording of the presentation will be posted on the INDOT website following the meeting.