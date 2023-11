FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Due to a City Utilities Engineering project, Till Road between Coldwater Road and Dawson’s Creek Road will experience lane restrictions, according to the Fort Wayne Engineering Department.

Our partners in news at 21ALIVE, say the restrictions will begin Nov. 7th, and are projected to end around Dec. 22nd.

For further information or for problems that may develop contact City Utilities Engineering at 427-2705 or visit www.trecthefort.org for additional information.