Two Teens Arrested Tuesday After Bringing Guns Near A Fort Wayne Elementary School Campus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Police say two teenagers are facing multiple charges after allegedly bringing firearms near Weisser Park Elementary School.

Police were called to the area of Hanna Street on reports of an armed subject around 3:00 p.m.

They later found two teens who matched a caller’s description in the area of Eckart and John Streets.

Officers say the teens in question took off and were later taken into custody after a short chase. Police say they later found two handguns in the area.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun within 500 feet of a school, dangerous possession of a firearm by a juvenile, resisting law enforcement on foot, and resisting law enforcement.

A 15-year-old boy was also taken into custody and charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun within 500 feet of a school, dangerous possession of a firearm by a juvenile, and resisting law enforcement on foot.

The investigation is still on going.