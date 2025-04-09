More Measles Infections

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — The Indiana Department of Health said this afternoon that there are five additional people who are confirmed to have the measles.

That brings the total number of people infected with measles to six now in 2025. The newly reported infections are three minors and two adults in Allen County. The initial case was reported earlier this week.

The Department says all six cases are connected to each other but at this time there are no known links to outbreaks in other states.

“The four minors were unvaccinated and the adults’ vaccination status is unclear. All are recovering well,” said IDOH in a Wednesday afternoon news release.

Measles is caused by a highly contagious virus that spreads easily from person to person. It is an airborne disease, meaning it spreads through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, sneezes, or talks. The virus can stay alive in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours. Because measles is so easily spread, a single case is considered an outbreak.

Two doses of MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine are 97% effective at preventing measles. Individuals born before 1957 are presumed to be immune. Consult with your healthcare provider if you are unsure of your vaccination status.