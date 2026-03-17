Indiana Woman Charged in Swatting Case Resigns from County Appeals Board

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A woman charged in a swatting case involving a local elected official has resigned from a St. Joseph County government board.

Authorities say Gloria Niedbalski is facing a felony charge of identity deception and a misdemeanor count of false informing after investigators say she made a false report involving St. Joseph County Councilwoman Amy Drake.

Police say Niedbalski contacted a child services hotline and claimed Drake’s two young children were home alone. During the call, investigators say she identified herself as Drake’s elderly neighbor, though officers later determined the neighbor had not lived at the residence for several years, according to WSBT.

The report prompted an investigation into the call and led to the criminal charges filed against Niedbalski.

County officials confirmed she has stepped down from her role on the St. Joseph County Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals. County Council member Bryan Tanner said in an email that Niedbalski submitted her resignation following the charges.

The case remains under investigation as it moves through the legal process.