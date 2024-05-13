Morning Fire on Logan Avenue Causes Significant Damage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Monday morning fire on Logan Avenue left one home heavily damaged and another with heat damage.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a call about a residential structure fire on Logan Avenue just before 10:30 a.m. Upon arrival, the first Engine Company found flames visible from multiple areas of the home, including the attic.

Firefighters quickly began to attack the fire and conducted a thorough search of the home to ensure no occupants or pets were inside. No one was found inside of the structure. The fire also caused heat damage to a neighboring house.

Crews spent several hours extinguishing hot spots within the structure. The fire resulted in substantial fire, water, and smoke damage to the home. The fire was brought under control in less than 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.