Mother Suing City, FWPD Officers After Daughter Was Shot, Killed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A mother is suing the City of Fort Wayne as well as two men with the Fort Wayne Police Department after her daughter was shot and killed.

The death of Dachena Warren-Hill happened in November of 2023.

Her mother is suing for multiple counts: federal civil rights claim, unreasonable seizure and excessive force, failure to train/supervise, assault and battery, and wrongful death.

The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office reportedly concluded that there was no wrongdoing found on the officer involved.

One officer and the former police chief are both named as defendants along with the City.

The investigation stated that 20-year-old Warren-Hill was shot and killed while driving a moving vehicle by Officer Mark Guzman who believed she was trying to run him over.

Now, the lawsuit states Warren-Hill ran to the vehicle to try to get away from someone who was allegedly hitting her.

The 911 caller who called police to the scene had stated that it looked, to them, that Warren-Hill was trying to run him over.

The family is also looking to sue the former chief of police, stating that they failed to supervise and train officers. Warren is demanding a trial by jury for the lawsuit.