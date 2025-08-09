August 10, 2025
Ground broken on future New Haven Fieldhouse

by Alyssa Foster0
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) – Ground was officially broken on the site of the future New Haven Fieldhouse on Friday.

Members of the New Haven City Council approved a plan to move the fieldhouse along Minnich Road earlier this week, according to 21 Alive News. 

The project, which has been years in the making, will welcome youth sports teams and families from all across the region. 

It includes five basketball courts that flex into 10 volleyball courts and 65,000 square feet of turf for other sports and purposes.

It’s a $31 million project that should be completed in September of 2026.

