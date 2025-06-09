Muncie Neglect

MUNCIE, Ind. (WOWO) — A 19-year-old Muncie man faces a charge of felony neglect after police say they found his 84-year-old grandmother living in deplorable conditions.

Nathan Stinson was arrested this week and preliminarily charged with Neglect of a Dependent – a Level 6 felony.

Muncie officers conducted a welfare check on the woman at a home Thursday after receiving a tip from Adult Protective Services. Police said the woman did not come to the door and instead yelled at officers to come inside the home.

Upon entry, officers said they found the woman lying down with bed sores on her body, bruises on her neck and feces on her feet. Officers also had to wear masks because the smell of mouse urine was so bad.

According to police, the home was filled with trash and mice. The refrigerator also only contained one gallon of milk that was expired and spoiled food items.

Stinson admitted to authorities to leaving the 84-year-old woman “abandoned” for multiple days in poor living conditions without food and power. He told officers he never signed any legal paperwork that made him the guardian, but said he does give his grandmother her daily medication and baths since the home does have running water. He added that he had tried to “take care of the mouse problem” but was not successful.

Stinson has been booked into the Delaware County Jail with bond set at $5,000.