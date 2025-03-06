Muncie Woman Arrested After Drowning Child In Texas

HARRIS COUNTY, Tex. (WOWO) — A woman from Muncie has been charged with drowning a six-year-old boy she was babysitting during a home baptism ceremony in a bathtub in Harris County, Texas.

Though the drowning happened in September of 2023, Nakia Martin, 39, was charged this week.

Police say Martin was babysitting three kids, all siblings, and that on a FaceTime call with the childrens’ mother, who was out of town, she was ranting about God and saying God would show them something.

Police say evidence they have gathered, including statements from the other children, says Martin took them to the bathroom after the call, rubbed oil on their necks, then put the six-year-old in the tub. When the other kids saw he was drowning they tried to stop Martin by pulling her hair.

Police say Martin kept them quiet by threatening to down them, too. When police got there after she called several hours later, the child was in the bed, where she claimed she had found him.

Police saw puddles on the floor in the bathroom.

Martin is in jail in Texas, with no bail and a hearing scheduled for March 20.