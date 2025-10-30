Mystery ICE Operation at Indianapolis International

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) Indianapolis International Airport is hosting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations up to three times per week. The agency maintains a facility inside the airport’s International Arrivals Building, in a section separate from areas accessible to airline passengers.

Federal regulations classify the airport as a public-use facility, meaning the Indianapolis Airport Authority is required to allow federal agencies like ICE to operate on-site and cannot interfere with their work.

The airport authority confirmed ICE’s presence but said details about the specific nature and scope of the agency’s activities at Indianapolis International Airport have not been disclosed. Travelers are not affected by ICE’s operations, which occur behind secure, restricted-access areas of the terminal.