Flu Season Arrives in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, IND (WOWO) The Indiana Department of Health has confirmed the first flu-related death of the 2025-26 influenza season. Officials are encouraging residents to take precautions, including getting vaccinated, practicing good hand hygiene, and staying home if they feel sick.

Influenza season in Indiana typically runs from October through May. Last year, over 660 Hoosiers died from the flu, underscoring the ongoing public health risk. Health officials stress that early vaccination remains the most effective way to reduce the risk of severe illness or death.