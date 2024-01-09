NACS approves new communication platform

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Northwest Allen County Schools recently approved the use of a new communication platform to send messages to students’ families.

According to The Journal-Gazette, the board approved the new platform Monday.

The district will transition to using ParentSquare from the currently-used SchoolMessenger, which has been in place since 2018.

NACS spokeswoman Kristen Valdez told the school board the new platform will allow the district’s website, urgent alert platform and school-to-home communications to merge under a single umbrella.

Though ParentSquare is more expensive, Valdez touted the additional features it offers. She added that over 40% of Indiana school districts already use ParentSquare.