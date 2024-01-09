New Italian restaurant to open Wednesday at Electric Works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –A new Italian restaurant is set to open Wednesday at Electric Works.

Pasta di Guy, based in Tampa, Fla., will serve lunch tomorrow starting at 11 a.m. in the East Hall of Union Street Market. The restaurant will give away free pasta dishes to the first 20 customers who visit.

More information is available on Pasta di Guy’s Facebook page.

Owner Guy Carmeli’s has a unique enthusiasm for pasta directly tied to his family’s ancestry in Italy, while his

techniques were honed at the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu culinary school in London. Prior to starting

Pasta di Guy in 2019, Carmeli worked in kitchens as a chef across the UK—including a Michelin Star

restaurant.

Since its beginning, Pasta di Guy has received recognition throughout the Tampa Bay area, including ‘2023 People’s Choice for Best Italian Restaurant’ from the Tampa Bay Times and ‘Best of Florida: Italian Restaurants’ in The Guide to Florida.

Pasta di Guy’s Union Street Market location is the business’ first location outside of Florida and will offer the same scratch-made pastas, sauces, and dressings the brand is known for.

Carmeli said, “I chose Fort Wayne for my first location outside of Tampa for three main reasons: my

wife’s family lives here, I love the local Fort Wayne community, and I’m impressed with Union Street

Market. The Market offers the perfect setting for our business because it’s a great place for the

community to try different cuisines and experiences, rents are affordable, and the historic spaces are

beautiful.”

Molly Conner, marketing manager for Electric Works noted that the opening of Pasta di Guy will add

even more variety to Union Street Market’s dining options.

“We can’t wait to welcome Pasta di Guy and its award-winning Italian food to the Market. It’s exciting

to see the options continue to expand, with something for everyone — Korean, Middle Eastern,

barbeque, Mexican, Thai, handmade ice cream, locally roasted coffee, fresh soup and salad bar,

charcuteries and wine, Neapolitan-style pizza, an Amish bakery, an East Coast-style sandwich shop,

and now fresh-made Italian pasta, plus two bars,” said Conner. “Where else can you go in town and

find such a variety under one roof?”