Netanyahu Says He’s Skeptical Of An Iran Breakthrough

(AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was skeptical that U.S. nuclear talks with Iran will lead to a breakthrough but described his meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House as “excellent.”

Speaking to reporters Thursday in Washington before boarding a plane to return to Israel, Netanyahu said Trump’s terms and Iran’s “understanding that they made a mistake the last time when they did not reach an agreement, may lead them to agree to conditions that will enable a good agreement to be reached.”

While he said he did “not hide my general skepticism” about any deal, he stressed that any agreement must include concessions about Iran’s ballistic missiles program and support for militant proxies.

He added that the conversation Wednesday with Trump, which lasted more than two hours, included a number of other subjects, including Gaza and regional developments but focused on the negotiations with Iran.