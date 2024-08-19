New Charges Filed Against Fort Wayne Man Accused of Providing Fentanyl to Inmate

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Prosecutors have filed new charges against 27-year-old Taylor Hunt, accused of providing fentanyl to an Allen County Jail inmate, leading to the inmate’s death.

Hunt now faces battery, intimidation, and attempted obstruction of justice charges after allegedly assaulting a fellow inmate who is set to testify against him. According to our partners in news at 21 Alive, the July 10 attack occurred when Hunt punched the inmate in the head, causing him to hit a metal door frame and fall unconscious before delivering additional blows.

The inmate sustained a laceration above his right eye, and Hunt’s trial is scheduled to begin on August 27, while another defendant in the case, Brian Boggs, is set to go to trial in December.