New Contract Proposal Made Between FWCS And Teachers Union

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A new two-year contract has been presented between Fort Wayne Community Schools and the teachers union. According to a release from the district, the agreement was presented Monday Night during the FWCS Board meeting to the Fort Wayne Education Association, which represents the teachers would cover the span of July 1st, 2023 through June 30th, 2025.

The proposal includes a salary range for all teachers of $46,627 to $78,690 in the 2023-24 school year and $47,093 to $79,156 in the 2024-25 school year. The proposal also includes a salary schedule allowing increases on average of 3% in 2023-24 and 1% in 2024-25, compensation for teachers covering additional classrooms to help manage a substitute teacher shortage, and increasing pay for event workers at varsity football games, high school cheerleading coaches and show choir directors.

Public comment on the proposal will be taken at the next board meeting on Monday, October 23rd.