New Data Shows Speeding and Red Light Violations in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO)

Fort Wayne police are detailing traffic enforcement activity from the first three months of 2026, showing more than a thousand stops handled by a specialized unit.

The department reports its Traffic Unit conducted 1,346 traffic stops between January 1 and March 31. The figures do not include enforcement by other divisions and focus solely on targeted traffic operations, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Speeding violations made up a significant portion of the activity. Officers cited 259 drivers traveling between 16 and 20 miles per hour over the speed limit and another 230 drivers exceeding the limit by more than 21 miles per hour. Additional enforcement included 27 violations in construction zones and 40 in school zones, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Police also reported 186 cases of drivers running red lights and 59 instances of failing to stop at posted signs. In addition, 138 drivers were cited for operating with suspended licenses or without ever receiving a license.

Other enforcement actions included 51 school bus stop arm violations and 22 reckless driving cases. Officers also recorded 16 felony-level habitual traffic violator cases, five operating while intoxicated offenses, 26 criminal misdemeanors, five criminal felonies, and 13 warrant arrests connected to traffic stops, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

The department says the numbers reflect focused enforcement efforts aimed at roadway safety during the first quarter of the year.

These numbers represent only the activity of the Traffic Unit and do not include traffic stops made by other divisions within the department.

• Speed Enforcement 16-20 MPH – 259

• Speed Enforcement Over 21 MPH – 230

• Speed Enforcement – Constructions Zones – 27

• Speed Enforcement – School Zones – 40

• School Bus Stop Arm – 51

• Reckless Driving – 22

• Driving While Suspended / Never Receiving a license – 138

• Habitual Traffic Violator (Felony) – 16

• Disregarding a Stop Light – 186

• Disregarding a Stop Sign – 59

• Operating While intoxicated – 5

• Criminal Misdemeanors – 26

• Criminal Felonies – 5

• Warrant Arrests – 13

• Total Traffic Stops – 1,346