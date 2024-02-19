February 19, 2024
Ft. Wayne MarketLocal News

One Man Is Now Facing Charges Related To A Two-Home Crash Late Last Week

by David Scheie0

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) — On early February 16th, investigators say a car went off the road for “an unknown reason”, hit a pole, and then crashed into two homes on Summit Street in New Haven.

The crash knocked out power for over a hundred customers in the area.

Now, New Haven police say 29-year-old Deontae Bristol, Jr. is facing several charges including criminal recklessness, operating while intoxicated, and criminal mischief in the crash.

That’s in addition to two citations for driving on a suspended license and for driving without insurance, as reported by our news-gathering partners at 21ALIVE.

Related posts

Alcohol-related deaths double over twenty-year span

Darrin Wright

Lane closures planned on I-69 in Allen and Huntington Counties Thursday

Darrin Wright

Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive set for this Saturday

Heather Starr

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.