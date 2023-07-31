New Easterseals CFO Named

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Lichelle Boyd joined the organization back on July 17, 2023 and on Monday morning, leaders from Easterseals announced that Boyd has been named CFO for the organization. Boyd brings more than 25 years of experience in finance, health care and leadership to the role.

She is a U.S. Army veteran and earned a master’s degree in accounting and MBA in healthcare administration from Indiana Wesleyan University. Boyd is also a member of the Financial Executive International chapter in Fort Wayne, INARF, and HFMA.

Easterseals Northern Indiana is the parent organization of Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana and Cardinal Services. Boyd will oversee the accounting teams throughout the organization while providing strategic analysis and guidance for the network.