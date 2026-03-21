New Haven Recognized As 2025 Tree City USA For Commitment To Urban Forestry

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) — The city of New Haven, Indiana has been named a 2025 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation, marking a significant achievement in its ongoing efforts to enhance urban forestry and community livability.

The recognition is part of the Tree City USA program, which is celebrating its 50th year of honoring communities that prioritize tree care and environmental stewardship.

Officials say the designation reflects New Haven’s dedication to maintaining and expanding its tree canopy, an effort that brings both environmental and economic benefits. Trees in urban areas help reduce heat, improve air quality, manage stormwater, and contribute to residents’ overall health and well-being.

“For five decades, Tree City USA has rallied passionate local leaders to enhance the livability and sustainability of their communities,” said Michelle Saulnier.

Mayor Steve McMichael said the recognition highlights the city’s focus on quality of life.

“Part of growing our beautiful city means focusing on quality of life and a sense of place,” McMichael said. “Prioritizing New Haven’s tree canopy does just that.”

To qualify for Tree City USA status, cities must meet four standards: maintaining a tree board or department, enacting a community tree ordinance, investing at least $2 per capita in urban forestry, and observing Arbor Day.

The Arbor Day Foundation, a global nonprofit, has helped plant more than 500 million trees worldwide and continues to promote tree planting as a key solution for building healthier, more resilient communities.