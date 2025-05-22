New Haven rolls out Designated Outdoor Refreshment Areas

New Haven, Ind. (WOWO) Just in time for summer, the City of New Haven is rolling out its Designated Outdoor Refreshment Areas (DORAs).

A DORA allows individuals aged 21 and up to purchase alcoholic beverages from approved establishments and carry and consume them outdoors, within the boundaries of the designated area.

New Haven has two existing DORAs: the Downtown North DORA and the Downtown South DORA.

The Downtown North DORA forms a loop starting at the northwest corner of Broadway and Powers Streets, heading south to Middle Street, west on Middle to Broadway, and north on Broadway back to the starting point. Additionally, it includes the section of Broadway Street from Middle Street south to just before the railroad crossing, encompassing properties on both sides of Broadway. The boundary stops north of the railroad crossing.

The Downtown South DORA begins just south of the railroad crossing and north of Broadway and Hartzell Streets, then extends south along Broadway Street to Park Avenue, including properties on both sides of Broadway and on the south side of Park Avenue.

Both DORAs will operate from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily, except for Schnelker Park, which will operate from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Within those hours, patrons are welcome to stop in one of the approved vendors, grab a drink, and enjoy beautiful downtown New Haven and all of its amenities.

But why implement a DORA?

“We believe these DORAs will further highlight our vibrant downtown district by allowing people a space to comfortably and responsibly enjoy a drink while supporting local businesses, spending time in public spaces, and socializing with friends and family,” said New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael.

Not only do these DORAs promote patronage of local food and retail establishments, but they also encourage greater engagement opportunities in the area. Additionally, this move creates an easier process for local organizations looking to host events in the area.

The DORAs will officially go into effect on Friday, May 23, 2025, kicking off with a toast from Mayor McMichael at Rack & Helen’s Bar in Grill in downtown New Haven at 5 p.m.