Citizens Square to Get Revamp Starting June 2: Changes Could Impact Visitors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO)—Beginning Monday, June 2, a portion of Citizens Square’s exterior will undergo some improvements, which could affect visitors.

The construction will be on the northwest corner of the building and will include the concrete patio, stairs, and ramp. The original entrance was built in the early 1990s for the Lincoln Museum. The crumbling concrete walking surfaces and brick masonry retaining wall sections made conditions unsafe.

The remodel will fix the issues, create additional parking spots, add railings, improve nighttime lighting to enhance security, and reduce the overall area of stairs for snow and Ice removal.

As a result of the construction, the payment kiosk for City Utilities will be temporarily moved from the Berry Street side to the Wayne Street entrance vestibule. City Utilities customers will have limited parking available to use the kiosk. There is also another payment kiosk available on the first floor inside Citizens Square during regular business hours.

Parking for Citizen Square will also be affected. The Clinton Street entrance will be closed during the remodel. Alternate entrances to the parking lot are from Barr Street to the east and Berry Street to the north. There will be around 30 spots on the west end of the lot fenced off for construction materials and equipment.

The work is being done by the lowest bidder, Schenkel Construction, for $449,400.

The project is expected to be completed in mid-September.