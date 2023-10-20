New Indiana Tech Residence Hall to Bear the Name of Alum W. Paul Troder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana Tech is set to name its upcoming residence hall in honor of accomplished alumnus and dedicated supporter, W. Paul Troder.

W. Paul Troder, an Indiana Tech graduate in civil engineering from the class of 1951, served in the U.S. military during the Korean War before embarking on an illustrious career as an engineer and entrepreneur. He founded Allied Moulded Products in Bryan, Ohio, which has since risen to become a global leader in non-metallic electrical boxes and enclosures manufacturing.

In addition to his professional achievements, Mr. Troder’s commitment to Indiana Tech has left a significant mark. He established the W. Paul Troder Scholarship and actively supported the new residence hall project.

Construction of the state-of-the-art residence hall began in May 2023, with an anticipated completion date in the summer of 2024. The facility will offer 124 rooms across four floors, including private rooms with attached baths and single bedrooms with shared bath facilities between each pair of rooms. Each floor will feature common areas with kitchen spaces, as well as outdoor gathering areas.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony, honoring Mr. Troder and marking the residence hall’s opening, is scheduled for the summer of 2024, with the exact date and time to be determined.