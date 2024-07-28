July 28, 2024
New study names Indiana as 3rd-best state to be a digital nomad

A new study has revealed the best states to be a digital nomad and Indiana is near the top of the list 

The study defines a digital nomad as an individual who travels freely while working remotely.  

Experts at StartFleet.io examined eight factors to determine the final ranking. These included expenditure costs, internet speeds, and the rent of a one-bedroom apartment in each state.  

Indiana was crowned the third-best state for digital nomads. The study found that Indiana has a low personal expenditure cost and was also ranked highly for having low property crimes.

Kentucky and Minnesota were the lone two states ahead of Indiana.

