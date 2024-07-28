July 28, 2024
Police caution parents about posting school pictures online

by Derek Decker

Indiana police are cautioning parents about posting their children’s school pictures online.

Police say over the past several years, a concerning trend has developed on social media with parents posting photos of their kids in front of their homes.

But that picture could be revealing more personal information than you realize, police say.

Scammers and predators often use these pictures to take advantage of families.

Police say the best course of action is to blur backgrounds out before posting online.

