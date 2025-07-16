July 16, 2025
New Trail Project In South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WOWO) — South Bend leaders are calling on the public to help shape a new nature trail project that would link hundreds of acres of parks and forests across the area.

An open house on Tuesday at Rum Village Nature Center gave residents a look at the proposed Midwest Continental Divide Trail.

The trail would connect 160 acres of parks, forest preserves, and hiking paths in western St. Joseph County.

This was the first of four events planned this week to gather feedback on what the community wants in the reimagined trail.

Organizers say the trail is about more than recreation—it’s a chance to celebrate the area’s natural beauty and history.

Shawn Peterson with Community Redevelopment Partners says community input will help fill in the gaps and guide the project forward.

