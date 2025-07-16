State Fair Savings

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — The Indiana State Fair returns August 1 with theme days and deals you won’t want to miss.

Each day, there’s a chance for fairgoers to save and enjoy plenty of options in entertainment, food, and other family-friendly activities this summer.

Advance Savings You Can’t Miss

● 20% off admission and parking when purchased before July 31 at 11:59 PM ET

● Midway wristbands are discounted by 38% pre‑sale (valid only on select days)

● Family Four Pack: Includes four admissions and a parking pass, with 30% off gate value when

purchased in advance

● Foodie Family Four Pack: Same as above, plus $50 Fair Bucks to spend on concessions (excluding

midway vendors), also 30% off

Theme Days & Daily Deals That Save

● $2 Tuesdays pres. by the Indiana Secretary of State (Aug 5 & 12): Admission, Midway rides and

select concession items are all just $2 each

● Military & First Responders Day pres. by Ivy Tech Community College (Aug 6): Free admission for

service members and families with valid ID

● BMV Discount Day (Aug 7): Admission for $8 with a printed/digital IN.gov voucher, about 50% off

● IndyStar Free Ticket Day (Farmers’ Day, pres. by Corteva Agriscience, Aug 13): Redeemable with

a voucher from the IndyStar Aug. 11 print edition

● AAA Day (Aug 14): Complimentary admission for AAA cardholders with valid card at the gate

Plus additional budget-friendly perks:

● Bike to the Fair: Save $1 off admission per person + free secure bike parking

● Free tractor shuttle rides around the grounds for easy mobility

Daily Food Discounts & $5 Value Meals

● The Fair brings back a $5 Value Menu, where select food items are priced at $5 or less, perfect

for sampling favorites without overspending

● On $2 Tuesdays, every food stand offers a $2 concession option, making even indulgent treats

budget-conscious

Why the Indiana State Fair Delivers the Best Summer Value

● Affordable family access: With pre-sale options, themed discount days, and family bundles, it’s

easy to bring the whole crew at low cost.

● Flexibility: Guests can choose the day and deals that fit their budget—from $2 admission to free

entry for eligible groups.

● Inclusive offerings: Free experiences, food discounts, midway perks, and mobility options make it

accessible to visitors of all ages and incomes

● High-quality entertainment: Live shows, exhibits, rides, food, and more—all included in

admission or accessible via bargains.

Plan Your Summer with Smart Savings

● Advance ticket & parking deals (save 20–30 %)

● Family and Foodie pack bundles with bonus Fair Bucks

● $2 Tuesdays, discount theme days, food value meals, and more

● Free transit (bicycle or shuttle) and free access days for selected groups

The annual Indiana State Fair returns Friday, August 1 through Sunday, August 17 and is closed on Mondays.

For more information about each day at the fairgrounds, visit www.indianastatefair.com.