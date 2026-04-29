New Warrants Expose Chilling, Disturbing Details In Greg Biffle Home Burglary

(FOX NEWS) — Three months after security footage showed a suspect break into the family home of the late Greg Biffle, search warrants, obtained by WBTV, paint an even grimmer picture.

According to the outlet, which obtained and reviewed the warrants this week, not only were “hundreds of thousands of dollars” stolen from the Biffle home after the family died in a plane crash just before Christmas, but it might have been an inside job.

Furthermore, the warrants allege that family bank accounts were compromised before the break-in, including at least one fraudulent check being cashed from an account tied to Biffle’s business interests.

“There are multiple suspects over multiple states. We can’t say they’re not connected, but we’re still investigating,” Iredell County detectives told WBTV.

Greg Biffle situation gets worse by the day

I mean, goodness gracious. What a disgusting story all around. What world are we living in? Seriously. And here’s the real kicker: Authorities believe several people in Biffle and wife Cristina Grossu’s “inner circle” are involved.

Names are currently being withheld because no charges have been made.

Again, it’s a disgusting, brutal story all around. I don’t even love revisiting it, because Biffle’s death last December was one of the darkest days in NASCAR in a long, loooooong time.

Biffle, Cristina and their two children were all killed in a plane crash on Dec. 18. The plane, owned by Biffle, experienced issues right after takeoff and crashed a short time later as it attempted to return to Statesville Regional Airport. The former NASCAR driver was 55.

Less than a month later, Biffle’s home was burglarized, and a reported $30,000 was stolen. A family friend was allegedly staying at the house, and called 911 when she noticed the doors inside the house had been kicked in.

According to WBTV, detectives frame both the alleged fraud and the break-in as potentially coordinated and reliant on insider knowledge of the couple’s accounts and routines.

Biffle raced in the Cup Series from 2003-16, winning 19 times over 13 seasons — including six times in 2005. His notable wins include the 2005 Southern 500 and the 2003 Pepsi 400 at Daytona.

He won the Xfinity Series championship in 2002 and the Truck Series title in 2000, making him the first driver to win a title in both series.

Biffle finished in the top 10 in points six times, and was named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers a few years back.