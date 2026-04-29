Teen Injured In Drive-By Shooting On Fort Wayne’s Southeast Side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Thompson Avenue and Scott Avenue, where they found a 16-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, and officials say his injuries are not life-threatening.

Preliminary information indicates the suspect fired at the teen from a vehicle before fleeing the scene. No suspect information has been released at this time.

Detectives and officers are canvassing the neighborhood for physical evidence and reviewing any available surveillance footage as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222, submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867, or use the P3 Tip App.

Authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the public. The incident remains under investigation by the department’s Detective Bureau.