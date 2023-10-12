Next Delphi Murder Hearing To Be Held In Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind (WOWO) – The next court hearing on the man accused of murdering Abby Williams and Libby German will happen in Allen County.

Richard Allen is facing two counts of murder for the deaths of the two Delphi teens back in 2017.

According to our partners in news at 21 Alive, Allen will appear in Allen County Superior Court next week. The purpose of the hearing is to discuss the upcoming hearing on October 31st and other matters in the case.

Just this week, Special Judge Fran Gull had ordered that the state turn over all evidence that has been discovered by November 1st.

Allen will be taken from Westville Correctional Facility and brought to the courthouse here in Fort Wayne.