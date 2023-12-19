Next Renovations To FWCS Facilities Underway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials from Fort Wayne Community Schools recently checked off an initial step toward its 25th major renovation. FWCS Facilities Director, Darren Hess tells The Journal Gazette that the Miami Middle School makeover which has an estimated construction budget of $11.5 million is expected to begin about a year from now with completion in 2026. It is supported by the 2020 referendum, a $130 million bond program that is also resulting in major renovations to Wayne High School and Blackhawk Middle School. Work on Blackhawk began Monday and crews are expected to be finished at Wayne at the end of next summer.