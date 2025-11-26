November 26, 2025
Night Of Lights To Illuminate Downtown Fort Wayne On Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Downtown Fort Wayne will glow with holiday spirit Wednesday evening as the annual Night of Lights celebration returns to ring in the Christmas season.

Festivities begin at 6 p.m., with a series of lighting ceremonies at landmarks across downtown. The event leads up to the traditional lighting of the Santa and His Reindeer display at Main and Calhoun streets.

Lighting Schedule:

  • 6 p.m. — History Center Turret (Barr Street)

  • 6:10 p.m. — Parks & Recreation Community Center Santa’s Workshop (Main Street)

  • 6:20 p.m. — PNC Bank Santa and His Reindeer (Main & Calhoun)

  • 6:40 p.m. — Ash Brokerage Holiday Illumination (Harrison & Berry)

  • 7 p.m. — Elevatus Architecture Christmas Tree & Indiana Michigan Power Merry Christmas Wreath (Calhoun & Wayne)

  • 8 p.m. — Downtown churches and Allen County Public Library Finale: Ringing of the Bells

Several downtown streets will be closed from 5:30 to 8 p.m. for the event.

