September 13, 2024
Indiana News

NIPSCO rates could increase by more than 20%

Network Indiana
(Photo Supplied/NIPSCO)

STATEWIDE (NETWORK INDIANA) — NIPSCO customers might have to pay more for electricity soon.

The utility company has asked the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to approve a rate increase.

If the increase is approved, the average residential customer’s electric bill would go up by about 22%, which is roughly $32 more per month.

According to Tara McElmurry, NIPSCO’s Communication Manager, the request is mainly due to investments in renewable energy and infrastructure upgrades to improve safety and reliability.

