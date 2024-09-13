Anonymous tip leads to arrest of shooting suspect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — An anonymous tip to police led to the arrest of a shooting suspect in Fort Wayne on Thursday.

The cops say they were called by someone who said they knew where the person responsible for the shooting death of Parker Bileman was.

The caller said Desmond Carswell was hiding in a place called the “snake pit.” Police went there and found Carswell. He’s facing several charges now.

Investigators say Bileman was not likely the target of the shooting.

Witnesses say Carswell got into an argument with a group of people and then shots were fired. Bileman edned up getting hit.