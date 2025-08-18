Norfolk Southern Grants $10,000 To Community Harvest Food Bank

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –Community Harvest Food Bank (CHFB) is proud to announce it has received a $10,000 grant from Norfolk Southern through its Thriving Communities Grant Program.

The funding will support hunger relief programming at CHFB. helping to provide food for multiple programs across all nine counties we serve.

This grant is part of Norfolk Southern’s commitment to strengthening the communities it serves across its 22-state network. Launched in 2023, Norfolk Southern’s open-application grant programs are designed to support organizations working to further the areas of safety, sustainability, workforce development, and community resilience.

“Norfolk Southern’s generous support translates into over 40,000 meals for families in need across our community,” said Carmen Cumberland, President and CEO of Community Harvest. “This gift eases the burden on families making impossible choices between food and other essentials. It is a gift of compassion that provides both nourishment and hope.”

The Thriving Communities Grant Program supports initiatives that bolster local economies and promote long-term resilience. From sustainability efforts and job training to community-building programs, the grant empowers nonprofit and community organizations working to create lasting impact.

The Norfolk Southern grant application process for 2025 is open through Sept. 1.