Three-Day ICAC Operation In Boone County Targets Online Child Predators

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A coordinated undercover operation lead by the Boone County Child Abuse and Sexual Exploitation (CASE) Task Force and the Indiana State Police (ISP), in collaboration with the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, has resulted in the arrest of 5 individuals accused of attempting to sexually abuse minors.
This extensive operation brought together dozens of dedicated law enforcement professionals who
collectively devoted countless hours to the mission of protecting children and identifying individuals
seeking to exploit them online. This operation was supported by an extraordinary collaboration of agencies
including:
Boone County Prosecutor’s Office
Indiana State Police
Department of Homeland Security
Boone County Sheriff’s Office
Zionsville Police Department
Lebanon Police Department
Whitestown Police Department
Avon Police Department
Plainfield Police Department
Westfield Police Department
Greenfield Police Department
Howard County Sheriff’s Office
Terre Haute Police Department
The operation focused on identifying and apprehending individuals who used digital platforms to target
minors for criminal activity. Undercover officers engaged with suspects online by adopting various
identities. These interactions led to the arrest of several individuals who traveled to Boone County
intending to engage in sexual activity with minors.
As a result of the operation, five arrests were made:
• Zachary Bullock, 31, Indianapolis – Charged with Level 4 Felony Attempted Child Molest and Level
5 Felony Child Solicitation
• Nicholas Bozzone, 27, Plainfield – Charged with Level 4 Felony Conspiracy to Commit Child
Molest, Level 5 Felony Attempted Sexual Misconduct with a Minor, Level 5 Felony Child Soliciation
and Level 5 Felony Attempted Dissemination of Matter Harmful to Minors
• Ethan Craun, 27, Carmel – Charged with Level 5 Felony Conspiracy to Commit Sexual Misconduct
with a Minor
• Evan Geeslin, 60, Richmond – Charged with Level 5 Felony Conspiracy to Commit Sexual
Misconduct with a Minor
• Daniel Trusty, 36, Russiaville – Charged with Level 5 Felony Conspiracy to Commit Sexual
Misconduct with a Minor