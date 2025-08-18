Three-Day ICAC Operation In Boone County Targets Online Child Predators

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A coordinated undercover operation lead by the Boone County Child Abuse and Sexual Exploitation (CASE) Task Force and the Indiana State Police (ISP), in collaboration with the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, has resulted in the arrest of 5 individuals accused of attempting to sexually abuse minors.

This extensive operation brought together dozens of dedicated law enforcement professionals who

collectively devoted countless hours to the mission of protecting children and identifying individuals

seeking to exploit them online. This operation was supported by an extraordinary collaboration of agencies

including:

Boone County Prosecutor’s Office

Indiana State Police

Department of Homeland Security

Boone County Sheriff’s Office

Zionsville Police Department

Lebanon Police Department

Whitestown Police Department

Avon Police Department

Plainfield Police Department

Westfield Police Department

Greenfield Police Department

Howard County Sheriff’s Office

Terre Haute Police Department

The operation focused on identifying and apprehending individuals who used digital platforms to target

minors for criminal activity. Undercover officers engaged with suspects online by adopting various

identities. These interactions led to the arrest of several individuals who traveled to Boone County

intending to engage in sexual activity with minors.

As a result of the operation, five arrests were made:

• Zachary Bullock, 31, Indianapolis – Charged with Level 4 Felony Attempted Child Molest and Level

5 Felony Child Solicitation

• Nicholas Bozzone, 27, Plainfield – Charged with Level 4 Felony Conspiracy to Commit Child

Molest, Level 5 Felony Attempted Sexual Misconduct with a Minor, Level 5 Felony Child Soliciation

and Level 5 Felony Attempted Dissemination of Matter Harmful to Minors

• Ethan Craun, 27, Carmel – Charged with Level 5 Felony Conspiracy to Commit Sexual Misconduct

with a Minor

• Evan Geeslin, 60, Richmond – Charged with Level 5 Felony Conspiracy to Commit Sexual

Misconduct with a Minor

• Daniel Trusty, 36, Russiaville – Charged with Level 5 Felony Conspiracy to Commit Sexual

Misconduct with a Minor