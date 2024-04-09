North Side High School Students Pitch Innovative Ideas to Arby’s Executives in National Challenge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Arby’s, the renowned fast-food chain, is looking to revitalize its appeal to a younger demographic, and they’re turning to the creative minds of high school students for fresh perspectives. Students from North Side High School are gearing up to showcase their innovative ideas to Arby’s executives and judges during the National 3DE Case Challenge.

Scheduled for Thursday, April 11, from 12 to 1:30 p.m., the event will be hosted virtually from North Side High School. The ninth-grade 3DE students have been tasked with proposing modifications and enhancements to the customer experience aimed at attracting teenagers and encouraging their regular business at Arby’s outlets.

North Side’s team stands among just four groups nationally selected to present their concepts for evaluation at the prestigious national level.

North Side’s involvement in the competition follows a tradition of success, with a team from the school earning honorable mention in the national competition last year. Additionally, a team from Snider High School made it to the national finals last year.