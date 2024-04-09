The Huntington County 4-H Robotics Team Is Heading To Houston After Advancing To FIRST World Championship On Sunday

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Starting with the game announcement in January, teams have been designing, prototyping, fabricating, manufacturing, and programming 125-pound robots that compete in a basketball court-sized field.

FIRST Championship involves over 600 teams from around the world competing in a 3-day competition in Houston, TX.

This is the 8th time Huntington County 4-H Robotics has advanced to the World Championship and their first State Championship.

Students participating in FIRST are eligible to apply for over 80 million dollars in scholarships from leading universities, colleges, and companies.