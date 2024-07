FORT WAYNE, IN– Five people were hurt, including 3 children, after a three-vehicle crash on the city’s north side. The crash took place just after 10:00 P.M. at Coldwater and Gump Road. Police say a pickup truck turned left in front of a minivan that was heading south on Coldwater. The minivan and the truck collided and that sent the minivan headed towards a police officer who was hit. Police say one of the children was last listed in “life-threatening” condition