Sheriff’s Special Response Team Honored for Bravery in 2023 Kendallville Standoff

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – In a heartfelt ceremony on July 9, 2024, members of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Special Response Tactical (SRT) Team were honored and recognized for their courageous actions during a harrowing active shooter and subsequent standoff incident at the Drake Terrace apartment complex in Kendallville on April 12, 2023.

Sheriff Rodney Robinson, with the assistance of Chief Deputy Michael Meeks, Angola Police Chief Ken Whitmire, and Angola Mayor Dave Martin, presented Valor awards to the brave team members.

The recipients, with their proud families in attendance, were First Sergeant Chris Emerick, Sergeant Jeff Vanette, Deputy Andrew Amos, Deputy Shane Matchette, Officer Caleb McLatcher, and Officer Evan Howe. These officers, comprising Sheriff’s deputies and two Angola City police officers, were recognized for their exemplary bravery and dedication during the intense and life-threatening situation.

Sheriff Robinson praised the honorees, stating, “Their actions on that day epitomize the courage and commitment of our law enforcement officers. They faced incredible danger to protect the community, and their valor is truly commendable.”

