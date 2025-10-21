Oakland City Man Killed In Off-Road Vehicle Accident In Pike County

WINSLOW, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal off-road vehicle (ORV) accident that occurred Sunday evening on private property in Pike County, resulting in the death of an Oakland City man.

Emergency responders were dispatched at approximately 7:43 p.m. to the area near Old State Road 64 and State Road 257 following a report of an ORV accident with entrapment.

According to preliminary findings, John G. Goodall, 50, was leaving his deer hunting area around 7:33 p.m. to pick up his spouse, who had been hunting nearby. While driving the ORV, the vehicle overturned, trapping Goodall beneath it.

His spouse, who reportedly heard the accident, arrived at the scene shortly after and called 911. Despite emergency efforts and life-saving measures, Goodall was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by Indiana Conservation Officers.

Authorities are using the tragedy to remind the public about the importance of ORV safety. Riders and passengers are urged to always wear helmets and protective gear and to utilize all available safety restraints.

For more information on off-road vehicle safety and regulations, visit offroad-ed.com/in/handbook or on.IN.gov/offroading.

Agencies assisting at the scene included the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, Patoka Township Fire Department, and Pike County Emergency Medical Services.