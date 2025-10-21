FWPD Undercover Sting Busts Woman for Fentanyl

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A Fort Wayne woman already participating in Allen County Drug Court is now facing a list of serious drug charges following a month-long undercover investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Division.

Alexis M. Springer, 30, was arrested on October 20, 2025, at approximately 7:26 p.m., at a residence on 624 E. Lewis Street, as detectives concluded an investigation into alleged fentanyl distribution.

According to investigators, Springer sold approximately 10 grams of fentanyl to an undercover officer over the course of the operation. At the time of her arrest, detectives reportedly found:

18.1 grams of methamphetamine

3.9 grams of fentanyl

1.6 grams of cocaine

Police say the operation was part of an effort to curb the ongoing trafficking of deadly narcotics—particularly fentanyl, which has been linked to a rising number of overdose deaths statewide.

Despite being enrolled in Allen County’s Drug Court Program, which offers treatment alternatives to traditional sentencing for substance-related offenses, Springer was allegedly continuing to deal narcotics during the active investigation.

Preliminary Charges Filed

Springer now faces multiple felony charges, including:

Dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug (Level 2 felony) – for dealing 5 grams or more within 90 days

Three counts of Dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug (Level 4 felonies)

Five counts of Dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug (Level 5 felonies)

Possession of methamphetamine (Level 6 felony)

Two counts of Possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug (Level 6 felonies)

If convicted on the most serious charges, Springer could face decades in prison under Indiana’s sentencing guidelines.

Ongoing Efforts Against Fentanyl Distribution

The Fort Wayne Police Department continues to prioritize investigations into fentanyl trafficking due to its extreme potency and high overdose potential. Just 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal, and law enforcement nationwide have warned of its increasing presence in street drugs.

“This arrest highlights the dangers of fentanyl in our community and the importance of proactive investigations,” a department spokesperson said. “We remain committed to holding drug traffickers accountable—even those currently in treatment programs.”

Springer is currently in custody. Her case will be referred to the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office for formal charges.