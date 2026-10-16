Ohio Election Officials Warned After Letter Containing Powder Is Intercepted

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — A suspicious letter containing a powdery white substance addressed to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office was intercepted before delivery, prompting a federal investigation and a warning to election officials across the state.

LaRose announced Wednesday that U.S. Postal Service investigators stopped the letter before it reached his office. The FBI is investigating the incident in Ohio.

The secretary of state said the mailing resembles letters sent to election officials in multiple other states, raising concerns about a possible broader pattern of suspicious mail targeting those responsible for administering elections.

The substance found inside the letter was described as a “powdery white substance.” The information released by LaRose did not identify the material or establish whether it posed a health risk.

Following the interception, LaRose’s office notified county boards of elections throughout Ohio and urged officials to remain vigilant in the coming days.

“Election officials should never have to fear for their personal safety while performing their duties, and there is no place in a peaceful democracy for violence, threats or acts of intimidation,” LaRose said in a statement.

He added that election officials would continue carrying out their responsibilities despite the incident.

“We have a duty to the citizens of Ohio to deliver secure and accessible elections, and these kinds of cowardly threats will not deter us from that mission,” LaRose said.

The investigation comes as election offices continue to face security concerns involving threats and potentially dangerous mail. The similarity to mailings reported in other states is a key part of the Ohio investigation, although authorities have not publicly identified who sent the letter or explained the motive.

LaRose said security protocols and contingency plans are already in place for every election. He emphasized that the suspicious mailing would not prevent Ohio from conducting elections.

The U.S. Postal Service investigators intercepted the letter before delivery, and the FBI is handling the investigation. No further details about the sender, the contents or potential criminal charges were provided in the report from WTVG.

Ohio’s county election boards have been alerted to watch for suspicious mail as the investigation continues.